Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Annoyed By Cellphones At Concerts
07-20-2017
.
Tool

Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan explains why he disapproves of the trend in recent years of fans attending concerts spending the entire show shooting video of the performance with their smart phones instead of watching the concert.

Keenan spoke about it in a recent interview (via Metal Injection), "This stuff annoys me - because I'm a firm believer in oral tradition. I embrace the storytelling - being able to describe to your friends that, sitting around that fire after a good long day of hunting. Where you tell the story about hunt and you do all those things, and those family stories, and your grandfather, and your great-grandfather's stories are told in that setting. And you're not writing it down. It's a tradition of understanding the details and being able to explain and expand on the details from your recollection of what you saw.

"But if you have no skills in absorbing what you saw, if you rely on this thing [holds up a phone] to capture their stories for you… First of all, nothing you're gonna get at a show is gonna represent what you just saw, or what you were there for.

"As a postcard I suppose it works. But stay present! Stay with these people to be there for this thing. That's far more important. Also, as courtesy, maybe the person behind you would like to be that person who's enjoying this and now your sh*t's in their way."

advertisement

Tool Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tool T-shirts and Posters

More Tool News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tool's Maynard James Keenan Annoyed By Cellphones At Concerts

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Lilith Fair Request Was Rejected

Tool '90 Percent There' On Music For New Album

Tool Songs Get Literal Cover Treatment In New Online Video

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival

Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes

Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed

Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed

The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool

Tool Announce Special One-Off Show With Special Guests


More Stories for Tool

Tool Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale- Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year- Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far- Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors- Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'- more

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert- Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Changes Her Tune In Feud With Taylor Swift- Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites- Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video- more

Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert- Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed- Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site- more

Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest- Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour- Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale

Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall

Mysterious Guns N' Roses APPETITE30TH Ads Appear

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Maintains He Is Already In Rock Hall

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Annoyed By Cellphones At Concerts

Judas Priest Release 'Road To Valhalla' Mobile Game

In This Moment Stream Their Cover Of Phil Collins Hit

CKY Release Humorous 'Replaceable' Music Video

Body Count Release Video For Slayer Cover

Nikki Sixx's Announce Heroin Diaries Graphic Novel

Doobie Brothers In The Studio For Toulouse Street Anniversary

The Descendents Release 'Without Love' Video

Wolves In The Throne Room Release Born From The Serpent's Eye Video

Singled Out: Moretta's Hurricane

Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Changes Her Tune In Feud With Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites

Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video

Zac Brown Makes Surprise Visit To Paralyzed Fan

Gorillaz Full 2-Hour Demon Dayz Festival Set Streaming Online

Madonna Takes Action To Halt Auction of Tupac Letter, Underwear

Rae Sremmurd Getting Comic Book Treatment

DMX Freestyles About Tax Evasion From Courthouse Steps

Drake's Father Is 'The Realest Dude Ever' In New Ad Campaign

Mariah Carey Producing New TV Drama Based On Her Life

Meek Mill Releases 3rd Chapter Of 'Wins And Losses' Film

Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert

Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed

Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site

Drake Sparks Speculation About A 'Take Care' Sequel

Singled Out: Ryan Riback's One Last Time

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.