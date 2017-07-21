Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Celebrate Soul2Soul Tour With Lucky Brand
07-21-2017
.
Faith Hill

(Radio.com) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been headlining their Soul2Soul tour for the past few weeks. On Wednesday (July 19), the country music duo announced their collaboration with denim retailer Lucky Brand to craft a limited-edition merchandise selection.

The 17-piece line showcases the singers' major career milestones while celebrating their genre's heritage. The merchandise consists of t-shirts, jackets, hats, jeans, tote bags and more, all in one-of-a-kind denim styles.

Hill had this to say, "The collection has a very modern take on a vintage feel, and the clothes incorporate so many elements that reference specific moments on our path in the industry." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

