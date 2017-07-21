Tyler, the Creator Streams New Track 'I Ain't Got Time!'

In a recent interview with Beats 1, Tyler talked about how he began working on the single at Kanye West's studio when Yeezy was recording The Life of Pablo. West went to take a nap and Tyler said he got to work!

"I Ain't Got Time!" follows Tyler's previously song released "Boredom," "911/Mr. Lonely" and "Who Dat Boy?" Listen to the stream of the new explicit track here.