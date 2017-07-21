Vic Mensa's 'The Autobiography' Streaming In Full A Week Early

(Radio.com) Fans do not have to wait until next week to listen to Vic Mensa's forthcoming album, "The Autobiography, " as the 15-track project can be streamed now via NPR, ahead of its official release date, July 28. The Autobiography features an impressive cast of collaborators including Syd, Pharrell, Saul Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Chief Keef, Joey Purp, The-Dream, and Weezer. The Chicago artist has been promoting the album by placing ads in his hometown area bookstores earlier this month and getting fans to post them. Those fans who did post photos of the ads were given the chance to hear the album two weeks early. Read more here.

