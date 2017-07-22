Beyonce's Mom And Blue Ivy Do '4:44' Freestyle

The fashion designer and Instagram star shared a video of herself rapping along to Blue's verse on 4:44, Jay's new album. "Boomshakalaka," she captioned the post.

"'I never seen a ceiling in my whole life!' Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes This song is on Her dad's new Album. Its a bonus track !" The video is one part boastful grandma, one part album promotion: It's a line Tina walks with grace and ease. Watch the funny video here.