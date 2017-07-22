Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Maren Morris Has A Girl Bus And A Boy Bus On Tour
07-22-2017
.
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) Country singer Maren Morris has a strategy for staying healthy and looking hot during the remainder of the Sam Hunt's 15 in a 30 Tour, as she explained to Sounds Like Nashville.

She says that on the road this time there is a girl bus and a boy bus, "so I think we're going to deck out the girl bus and we'll have our workout routines every day or try as we may (laughs). We'll really attempt it but I think it being my second full on tour, seeing the same people every day, it's good to have some sort of routines so you don't go stir crazy."

"I try to eat healthy, it's hard especially when there's really good catering, it's like, 'Oh god, this is open for the next 10 hours.' But I'm a caffeine fiend, so I always am just getting coffee in catering and walking around, and I'll have my dog out." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Maren Morris Music, DVDs, Books and more

Maren Morris T-shirts and Posters

More Maren Morris News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Maren Morris Has A Girl Bus And A Boy Bus On Tour

Maren Morris Announces Engagement To Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris On Inspiring Next Generation Of Female Musicians

Maren Morris Reveals That Elton John Is A Huge Fan

Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Maren Morris Releases 'I Could Use A Love Song' Video

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Release 'Craving You' Video

Maren Morris Adds Additional Dates To Her Hero Tour

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'

Maren Morris Wins New Female Vocalist of the Year ACM Award


More Stories for Maren Morris

Maren Morris Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post- Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl- more

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide- Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale- Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Person Of The Year- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far- Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors- Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'- more

Page Too:
Linkin Park Officially Cancel 'One More Light' Tour- Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'- Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick- Taylor Swift- more

Ryan Seacrest Will Return As 'American Idol' Host- Taylor Swift TV Concert Special Preview Released- Vic Mensa's 'The Autobiography' Streaming In Full A Week Early- more

Katy Perry Changes Her Tune In Feud With Taylor Swift- Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites- Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post

Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Recent Show

Chris Cornell Get Moving Birthday Tribute From Pearl Jam Star

Billy Sheehan's New Alt Rock Band The Fell Release First Video

Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Longform Video

The Who's Performances On The Tonight Show Go Online

Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis Announce Fall Tour

Emerson, Lake & Palmer Fanfare Box Set Announced

Black Star Riders Release 'Cold War Love' Lyric Video

Stevie Nicks Grants Harry Styles Wish On Fallon

The Struts Release New Song Ahead Of Foo Fighters Tour

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide

Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale

Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall

• more

Page Too News Stories
Linkin Park Officially Cancel 'One More Light' Tour

Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'

Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick

Taylor Swift Reportedly Finds Unique Way To Avoid Paparazzi

Carly Rae Jepsen's New Album A 'Weird Little Experiment'

Singled Out: Imani Coppola

Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Visit To Children's Hospital

Chance the Rapper and Young Thug Stream 'Big B's'

Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Sing 'Fire Away'

Moby and Rebekah Del Rio Make 'Twin Peaks' Cameo

French Montana Reveals Who He See As The Voice Of Hip-Hop

Kacey Musgraves Throws Bachelorette Party At Dollywood

Diplo Claims That He's Never Been On A Date

Kendrick Lamar Gives Wheelchair-Bound Fan A New Van

Drake Not Living Off 'Degrassi' Royalty Checks

Ryan Gosling Makes Harry Styles' Heart Race

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.