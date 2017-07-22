Rihanna Takes 'Valerian' Red Carpet By Storm

The superstar is featured in the new action film as a shape-shifter named "Bubble." Her dress stayed true to her character's name, as she showed up in a billowing, light pink Giambattista Valli tulle dress with an extra-long, wispy train.

She completed her killer ensemble with Manolo Blahnik lace-up heeled sandal and a chic clutch. In one photo, the singer comments on the fierceness of her demeanor, joking, "when u show up uninvited." Check out the posts here.