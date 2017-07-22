|
Rihanna Takes 'Valerian' Red Carpet By Storm
.
(Radio.com) Rihanna is well-known for dominating any red carpet or event she attends. This skill was on display once again as she appeared for the Los Angeles premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The superstar is featured in the new action film as a shape-shifter named "Bubble." Her dress stayed true to her character's name, as she showed up in a billowing, light pink Giambattista Valli tulle dress with an extra-long, wispy train. She completed her killer ensemble with Manolo Blahnik lace-up heeled sandal and a chic clutch. In one photo, the singer comments on the fierceness of her demeanor, joking, "when u show up uninvited." Check out the posts here.
The superstar is featured in the new action film as a shape-shifter named "Bubble." Her dress stayed true to her character's name, as she showed up in a billowing, light pink Giambattista Valli tulle dress with an extra-long, wispy train.
She completed her killer ensemble with Manolo Blahnik lace-up heeled sandal and a chic clutch. In one photo, the singer comments on the fierceness of her demeanor, joking, "when u show up uninvited." Check out the posts here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Recent Show
• Chris Cornell Get Moving Birthday Tribute From Pearl Jam Star
• Billy Sheehan's New Alt Rock Band The Fell Release First Video
• Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Longform Video
• The Who's Performances On The Tonight Show Go Online
• Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis Announce Fall Tour
• Emerson, Lake & Palmer Fanfare Box Set Announced
• Black Star Riders Release 'Cold War Love' Lyric Video
• Stevie Nicks Grants Harry Styles Wish On Fallon
• The Struts Release New Song Ahead Of Foo Fighters Tour
• Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide
• Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale
• Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year
• Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall
• Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'
• Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick
• Taylor Swift Reportedly Finds Unique Way To Avoid Paparazzi
• Carly Rae Jepsen's New Album A 'Weird Little Experiment'
• Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Visit To Children's Hospital
• Chance the Rapper and Young Thug Stream 'Big B's'
• Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Sing 'Fire Away'
• Moby and Rebekah Del Rio Make 'Twin Peaks' Cameo
• French Montana Reveals Who He See As The Voice Of Hip-Hop
• Kacey Musgraves Throws Bachelorette Party At Dollywood
• Diplo Claims That He's Never Been On A Date
• Kendrick Lamar Gives Wheelchair-Bound Fan A New Van
• Drake Not Living Off 'Degrassi' Royalty Checks
• Ryan Gosling Makes Harry Styles' Heart Race
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.