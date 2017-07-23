French Montana Tributes Late Rapper Chinx In 'Whiskey Eyes' Video

Chinx was shot and killed and his assailant was never found. It was an incident that shook the New York City hip-hop community. Montana has released the video for "Whiskey Eyes" and it pays tribute to the rapper's life and work--even including a cameo by Chinx's son, Nugget.

The video features slow pans over images of Chinx while French Montana works on a painting. By the end, it's revealed that he's made a portrait of his late friend. On the track, French raps "'My n—- Chinx son became my own son/The block where I'm from, you need your own gun." Watch the moving tribute video here.