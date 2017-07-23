|
French Montana Tributes Late Rapper Chinx In 'Whiskey Eyes' Video
.
(Radio.com) French Montana's Jungle Rules features an all-star list of collaborators from Future to The Weeknd. When he revealed the track list for his sophomore album, one name jumped out at hip-hop fans--Chinx, the rapper who died in 2015. Chinx was shot and killed and his assailant was never found. It was an incident that shook the New York City hip-hop community. Montana has released the video for "Whiskey Eyes" and it pays tribute to the rapper's life and work--even including a cameo by Chinx's son, Nugget. The video features slow pans over images of Chinx while French Montana works on a painting. By the end, it's revealed that he's made a portrait of his late friend. On the track, French raps "'My n—- Chinx son became my own son/The block where I'm from, you need your own gun." Watch the moving tribute video here.
Chinx was shot and killed and his assailant was never found. It was an incident that shook the New York City hip-hop community. Montana has released the video for "Whiskey Eyes" and it pays tribute to the rapper's life and work--even including a cameo by Chinx's son, Nugget.
The video features slow pans over images of Chinx while French Montana works on a painting. By the end, it's revealed that he's made a portrait of his late friend. On the track, French raps "'My n—- Chinx son became my own son/The block where I'm from, you need your own gun." Watch the moving tribute video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour
• Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America
• Paul McCartney Laughs Off Controversial Group's Protest
• Chris Cornell Children's Music Therapy Program Established
• Kid Rock Pimping New Senate Campaign Merch
• A Day to Remember's Self Help Festival Expanded To More Cities
• The Script Announce Tour and New Album Details
• The Who Rocks 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer
• Yusuf (Cat Stevens) Releases New Song 'See What Love Did to Me'
• Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Slam Hate Spewers
• Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post
• Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Recent Show
• Chris Cornell Get Moving Birthday Tribute From Pearl Jam Star
• Billy Sheehan's New Alt Rock Band The Fell Release First Video
• Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'
• Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha
• Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Most Streamed Song of All Time
• Beyonce Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Stirs Controversy
• Harry Styles Addresses Fourth Nipple Rumor
• SZA Joined by Travis Scott For Tonight Show Performance
• Game of Thrones Director Surprised At Ed Sheeran Backlash
• Jay-Z Releases 'Bam' Music Video With Damian Marley
• Blake Shelton Releases New Version of 'Doing it to Country Songs'
• 'Star Wars' Set Photo Unveils Donald Glover As Lando Calrissian
• French Montana Tributes Late Rapper Chinx In 'Whiskey Eyes' Video
• Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug Dealer When She Met Tupac
• Julia Michaels Announces New Album 'Nervous System'
• Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Anderson East:
• Thomas Rhett Declared The 'Best Baby Daddy' By Wife
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.