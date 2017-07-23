|
Game of Thrones Director Surprised At Ed Sheeran Backlash
.
(Radio.com) Ed Sheeran made his Game of Thrones debut, and after mixed reviews from fans, Director Jeremy Podeswa has a few thoughts to share. The Grammy winner played the part of a singing member of the Lannister army in the Season premiere. Podeswa told Newsweek, "I think Ed did a lovely job--he's a lovely actor and a lovely person." He explained why Sheeran was the perfect casting, "He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn't know who Ed was, they wouldn't have thought about it twice. The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world." "I think people interrogated it too much, they're bringing so much of his [superstar] presence into the thing which is far beyond what anybody was thinking going into it. He is known to the producers of the show and some of the cast, and he's a gigantic fan of the show. As everybody knows, the show really eschews stunt casting--it's never, ever done that." "I was quite surprised about the reaction actually because I know he's very well known and a successful singer but you're in the bubble of the show--the cast are well known too, everybody is really well known…none of them can walk down the street without being followed. You don't think about that very much in this context." Read more here.
