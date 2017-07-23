Kid Rock Pimping New Senate Campaign Merch

As he seeks the Republican nomination to face off again incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow in his home state of Michigan, the Rock campaign has unveiled a new line of election swag.

The selection is currently limited to a t-shirt ($24.99), a bumper sticker ($4.99), a yard sign and a ball cap (both $15.99). Merchandise bears the optimistic message "Kid Rock for U.S. Senate" with a one-star, three-stripe interpretation of the American flag. Read more here.