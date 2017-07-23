Luke Combs Donates Meet-And-Greet Funds To Children's Charity

"Deciding to donate all of my meet and greet proceeds to children battling cancer was the easiest decision I've ever made," Combs wrote as a caption. "Being able to help them have a normal life in a not so normal world is the best gift I can give them."

The funds for Camp Sunshine come from the Combs' VIP program, in which fans can upgrade their concert tickets for $49 to secure an autograph, have their photos taken with the singer and receive exclusive items. Check out the post here.