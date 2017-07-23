Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul McCartney Laughs Off Controversial Group's Protest
07-23-2017
.
Paul McCartney

(Radio.com) Paul McCartney laughed off the actions of a controversial religious group that took aim at the Beatles legend this past Wednesday evening (July 20) when they showed up at the venue in Wichita, Kansas, to protest his show.

Members of the group stood outside the Intrust Bank Arena with signs that read, "Man's Job: Obey God" and "Believe On the Lord Jesus." Instead of getting annoyed, McCartney turned to the internet's favorite mocking weapon to fight back: Memes.

The Beatles co-founder photoshopped a photo of the protestors to show them holding additional signs that read, "All you need is love" and "I wanna be your man" and "We can work it out." Captioning the photo, McCartney wrote, "Thanks... for the warm welcome!" See the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Paul McCartney Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paul McCartney T-shirts and Posters

More Paul McCartney News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paul McCartney Laughs Off Controversial Group's Protest

Paul McCartney Reveals His Approach To Live Shows

Paul McCartney Reaches Deal Over Beatles Publishing

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Lead All-Star Live DVD Set For Release

A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face

Paul McCartney Reveals Misunderstanding The Inspired Sgt Pepper

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Roger Moore

Paul McCartney Pushes Back Kick Off Of U.S. Tour

Paul McCartney Previews His 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Cameo


More Stories for Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington- Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America- more

Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post- Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl- more

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide- Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale- Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Person Of The Year- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case- Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'- Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha- more

Linkin Park Officially Cancel 'One More Light' Tour- Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'- Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick- Taylor Swift- more

Ryan Seacrest Will Return As 'American Idol' Host- Taylor Swift TV Concert Special Preview Released- Vic Mensa's 'The Autobiography' Streaming In Full A Week Early- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America

Paul McCartney Laughs Off Controversial Group's Protest

Chris Cornell Children's Music Therapy Program Established

Kid Rock Pimping New Senate Campaign Merch

A Day to Remember's Self Help Festival Expanded To More Cities

The Script Announce Tour and New Album Details

The Who Rocks 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer

Yusuf (Cat Stevens) Releases New Song 'See What Love Did to Me'

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Slam Hate Spewers

Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post

Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Recent Show

Chris Cornell Get Moving Birthday Tribute From Pearl Jam Star

Billy Sheehan's New Alt Rock Band The Fell Release First Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case

Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'

Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Most Streamed Song of All Time

Beyonce Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Stirs Controversy

Harry Styles Addresses Fourth Nipple Rumor

SZA Joined by Travis Scott For Tonight Show Performance

Game of Thrones Director Surprised At Ed Sheeran Backlash

Jay-Z Releases 'Bam' Music Video With Damian Marley

Blake Shelton Releases New Version of 'Doing it to Country Songs'

'Star Wars' Set Photo Unveils Donald Glover As Lando Calrissian

French Montana Tributes Late Rapper Chinx In 'Whiskey Eyes' Video

Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug Dealer When She Met Tupac

Julia Michaels Announces New Album 'Nervous System'

Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Anderson East:

Thomas Rhett Declared The 'Best Baby Daddy' By Wife

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.