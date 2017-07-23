Paul McCartney Laughs Off Controversial Group's Protest

Members of the group stood outside the Intrust Bank Arena with signs that read, "Man's Job: Obey God" and "Believe On the Lord Jesus." Instead of getting annoyed, McCartney turned to the internet's favorite mocking weapon to fight back: Memes.

The Beatles co-founder photoshopped a photo of the protestors to show them holding additional signs that read, "All you need is love" and "I wanna be your man" and "We can work it out." Captioning the photo, McCartney wrote, "Thanks... for the warm welcome!" See the post here.