Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'

The Canadian country superstar is no stranger to pushing the envelope. The melancholy song is no exception with a synth-pop rhythm and a Chainsmokers-ish vibe.

The mid-tempo tune is about the emotions that accompany being dumped for someone else. 'Poor me this, poor me that, why do I keep looking back?/ Poor me this, poor me that, it's not white, it's not black./Grey's the color that I see, still can't believe he'd leave me to love her," she sings.

The understated black and white hand-drawn lyric video that accompanies the song captures the sadness of the content. Listen to "Poor Me" here.