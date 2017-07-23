'Star Wars' Set Photo Unveils Donald Glover As Lando Calrissian

Earlier this week (July 19), director Ron Howard shared an insider set photo of Glover dressed up as his character. In the social media photo of Howard's monitor, Glover is seen hunched over, in what could be a cockpit.

He sports a bright yellow jacket. As a caption for the photo, Howard wrote, "lining up a shot today from my director's monitor." The movie is still untitled but is due in theaters next year. Check out the post here.