Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case

Mueller originally sued Swift in September 2015, claiming her allegation was the reason he lost his job. Swift countersued the next month for assault and battery. Court documents indicate that he secretly recorded a two-hour meeting with his boss, which those electronic devices contained. The meeting took place one day before Mueller was fired.

According to Mueller's former boss Robert Call, Mueller's story changed during the course of their conversation -- during which he was confronted with Swift's allegations.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez formally sanctioned Mueller for destroying the devices and permitted Swift's legal team to question the DJ about his recordings. Read more and see the court documents here.