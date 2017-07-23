The Script Announce Tour and New Album Details

The 14-track record will feature the band's latest single "Rain" and arrive everywhere Sept. 1. Their fall outing kicks off soon after on Sept. 28 with shows in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and more before ending in Las Vegas Oct. 15.

Fans can pre-order the album now. Those who do before July 24 will be granted exclusive access to pre-sale tickets before they become available to the public. Check out the band's tour dates and the tracklisting here.