Thomas Rhett Declared The 'Best Baby Daddy' By Wife

"This pic makes me so happy because we haven't done personal photos since our wedding almost 5 years ago," Lauren wrote. "And I just realllyyyyy do like him a lot & we're not a dressed up on a red carpet with a bunch of fancy clothes and make up-just me and him on the farm in our happy place'yes @thedryhousenashvilledid my hair (I mean clearly) but other than that, this is us in our real life and I looooovveee it (although maybe next time we do personal photos I'd like to not be 40 lbs over my normal weight hahah) I love you honey! Best baby daddy a girl could ever dream of."

Rhett also recently shared a loving post from their beach vacation, writing, "Can't believe we will have a newborn not too long from now, 36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show." Check out the posts here.