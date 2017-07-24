David Gilmour Releases Pompeii Concert Film Preview

The project captures the guitarist over two nights in July of 2016 at the Pompeii Amphitheatre in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, where he delivered the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC and entombed in ash when Vesuvius erupted in AD 79.

Gilmour's 2016 shows at the venue - in support of 2015's "Rattle That Lock" - marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

The concerts deliver a mix of Gilmour solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics, including the rarely-played "The Great Gig In The Sky" from "The Dark Side Of The Moon", and "One Of These Days", the only song that was also performed by the band in the same venue in 1971.

The 2017 package will be available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and download. Watch the preview and read more here.