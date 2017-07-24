Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members

The band's original frontman Gramm, keyboardist Greenwood and multi-instrumentalist McDonald played with founding lead guitarist Mick Jones for the very first time since 1980 during the Wantagh, stop of Foreigner's 40th anniversary tour.

The reunion took place during the encore of the show when the members teamed up once again on stage and performed their classic songs "Long, Long Way From Home," "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded."

Mick Jones shared his excitement following the reunion jam, "It was great to have Lou, Al and Ian join us on stage last night, and certainly brought back some special memories. All the original guys are out there playing live shows and working on studio projects. A performance by the entire original band for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction next year would be a great way to cap off our 40th Anniversary celebrations." The band shared video of the reunion here.