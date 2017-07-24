Jag Panzer Release 'Far Beyond All Fear' Video

07-24-2017

Metal veterans Jag Panzer are gearing up to release their brand new studio album this fall and are giving fans a taste of what is to come with the released of a lyric video for the new track "Far Beyond All Fear". Guitarist Mark Briody created the lyric video himself and had this to say, "I wanted the video to be a Jules Verne style adventure, like the kind we grew up with. I always wanted to set the lyric video in the same time period as the cover (late 1800s) so I could give some back story to the album artwork!"



The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Deviant Chord" which is set to be released in various formats on September 29th, ranging from digitally, to as a CD Digipak (that will include poster) to double colored LP version. Watch the video here.