Jag Panzer Release 'Far Beyond All Fear' Video
Metal veterans Jag Panzer are gearing up to release their brand new studio album this fall and are giving fans a taste of what is to come with the released of a lyric video for the new track "Far Beyond All Fear". Guitarist Mark Briody created the lyric video himself and had this to say, "I wanted the video to be a Jules Verne style adventure, like the kind we grew up with. I always wanted to set the lyric video in the same time period as the cover (late 1800s) so I could give some back story to the album artwork!"
