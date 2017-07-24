Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'
07-24-2017
.
Lady Antebellum

(Radio.com) Lady Antebellum had some good-natured fun when they released their new parody video for Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" called "Party in a Bathrobe."

In the spoof video, bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood jam to the backing track of Hunt's hit tune, while they sing about the benefits of bathrobe life on the tour bus. They even release two official hashtags for the comedy piece: #2Blessed2bDressed and #ROBElife.

Kelley hilariously drops new lyrics, such as "I don't need underwear," turning Hunt's chart-topping song into a silly sing along tune. Watch "Party in a Bathrobe" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Lady Antebellum Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lady Antebellum T-shirts and Posters

