Logic Releases 'Take It Back' Music Video

In the video, Logic wakes up with a start, covered in blood, in the middle of a tragic plane crash. As the track progresses, the Maryland rapper makes his way around the demolished neighborhood, where he encounters injured civilians and even fights off a masked attacker.

"Take it back, take it way back/ Take it way, way back to the first black man/ Long ago before the white man/ Could paint the black man with a gun in his hand," Logic raps, as he passionately makes his way around the chaotic streets. Watch the video here.