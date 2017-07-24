Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has released a brand new track called "Sorry and Madness" which features a special guest appearance from Black Veil Brides star Jinxx. Jinxx showed off his violin skills on the new track that will also be included on Friedman's forthcoming solo studio album "Wall Of Sound" when it hits stores on August 4th.



Friedman premiered the song with AP and he had this to say during the in-depth interview that accompanied it, "This song is a good barometer for the record. I'm hugely into big contrasts, and there's nothing subtle in what we've done with "Sorrow And Madness". It expands both of us-it's something that people won't expect, and it made us both grow so much. I'm so proud of what we've done on this song."



Jinxx added: "Let's just say that Marty took a little violin melody I wrote and moved it to another level... to outer space! One day I sent him my idea, and three days later he replied with his take on it, and it blew my mind! If you've ever seen the movie Amadeus, it was like when Mozart sits down at the piano and plays Salieri's little ditty! It was amazing to listen to!" Read the full interview and listen to the song here.