Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'
07-24-2017
.
Meek Mill

(Radio.com) Meek Mill released his latest album, Wins and Losses, last Friday (July 21) and one particular track has fans talking. "1942 Flows" includes a line that seems aimed at his ex, Nicki Minaj.

"Cut her off, act like she's dead and it's killing her," Meek raps, seemingly referring to an emotional ex-girlfriend who cannot let go. The two artists dated for nearly two years, but things ended around December.

In the track, Meek later warns reporters to stop asking about his personal life, rapping, "Bloggers in the frenzy, truck to the Bently/ Ain't doing no interviews, I'm busy, n—- we litty/ So when you see me out don't ask me about no Nicki." Listen to "1942 Flows" and decide for yourself here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Meek Mill Music, DVDs, Books and more

Meek Mill T-shirts and Posters

More Meek Mill News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'

Meek Mill Releases Chapter Four of 'Wins and Losses'

Meek Mill Releases 3rd Chapter Of 'Wins And Losses' Film

Meek Mill Releases First Parts Of 'Wins And Losses' Movie

Meek Mill Releases Music Video For New Single 'Issues'

Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film

Meek Mill And Yo Gotti Tour Postponed

Meek Mill Releases 'Whatever You Need' With Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign

Rick Ross Reveals Title Of Meek Mill's Album

Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert


More Stories for Meek Mill

Meek Mill Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members- Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online- Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed- more

Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington- Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America- more

Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post- Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'- Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'- Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'- more

Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case- Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'- Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha- more

Linkin Park Officially Cancel 'One More Light' Tour- Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'- Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick- Taylor Swift- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members

Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online

Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed

David Gilmour Releases Pompeii Concert Film Preview

Deep Purple Releasing Career Spanning Anthology 'A Fire In The Sky'

Rammstein Resuming Work On First Album Since 2009

Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour

The Bronx Release Video For New Track 'Sore Throat'

The Haunted Release 'Spark' Music Video

Jag Panzer Release 'Far Beyond All Fear' Video

The Contortionist Streaming New Song 'Absolve'

Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America

Paul McCartney Laughs Off Controversial Group's Protest

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'

Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'

Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'

Madam Tussauds Pulls Beyonce Waxwork Following Controversy

Singled Out: Swearingen and Kelli's Satellite Friends

Louis Tomlinson's 'Back to You' Influenced By Arctic Monkeys

Chase Rice Releases New Track 'Three Chords And The Truth'

Tyga Releases New Track 'Feel Me' Featuring Kanye West

Logic Releases 'Take It Back' Music Video

Sam Hunt Reveals His Favorite OutKast Song

Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case

Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'

Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Most Streamed Song of All Time

Beyonce Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Stirs Controversy

Harry Styles Addresses Fourth Nipple Rumor

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.