The Bronx Release Video For New Track 'Sore Throat'

The band recruited Rob Schnapf (Elliot Smith, Beck) to produce their fifth full length studio effort and frontman Matt Caughtran shared some of his thoughts about the brand new song:

"'Sore Throat' is a crime scene. A triumphantly tragic story of a manic mind frozen in freefall. The sonic smashing of your moral compass; 'let your reasons go, let your conscience be, mouth around your gun, now you're finally free'". Watch the video here.