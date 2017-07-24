The Contortionist Streaming New Song 'Absolve'

Guitarist Robby Baca had the following comments about the new song, "'Absolve' was one of the first songs written for Clairvoyant. We honestly didn't know what to think of this track until nearing the end of our recording sessions, it became a favorite for everyone.

"The song represents a few sides of songwriting and the kind of mood that we wanted to explore. It is still a very unique track when listened to in context of the whole album." Stream the new track here.