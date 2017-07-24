The Haunted Release 'Spark' Music Video

The new record will be hitting stores on August 25th and the band recruited Oscar Dziedzela (OD Visual) for produced the visual for the new single. Drummer Adrian Erlandsson shared the following details:

"'Spark' is the second video from our upcoming album 'Strength In Numbers'. It's a brooding and catchy number which shows a more melodic side of the album. One of those songs that will remain in our live set for years to come. Turn it up and watch it all burn!!!" Watch the video here.