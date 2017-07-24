Tyga Releases New Track 'Feel Me' Featuring Kanye West

West joins Tyga on the album's second track, "Feel Me," where he name drops his wife, Kim Kardashian on the hook. "Kim K thick, you gotta feel me, at the dealership like what's the dealy? Usher Raymond chain, it's too chilly!"

Later West raps: "There's levels to my retail, the devil's in the detail, be typin' hard as hell, goin' heavy metal on the email, be so emo, catch feelings like a female, get quiet as a church mouse, phone soundin' like a seashell." Listen to "Feel Me" here.