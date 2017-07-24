Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online
07-24-2017
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) The reunited Guns N' Roses performed an intimate invitation-only concert at New York's Apollo Theater last Thursday, July 20th, and video from the event is streaming online.

The band's first appearance at the iconic venue for SiriusXM subscribers was broadcast live on the satellite company's Guns N' Roses Radio channel and on the Howard Stern Channel.

The group delivered a 29-song set of classic tracks, with emphasis on 1987's "Appetite For Destruction" on the eve of its 30th anniversary; the project remains the biggest-selling debut album of all time with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide.

"It was a huge honor to play @ApolloTheater tonight!," tweeted Slash after the show. "Great f-ing crowd too! & thanks to everyone dialed in on @SiriusXM ! Cheers!"

The Apollo date lands just days before Guns N' Roses launch the summer North American leg of the Not In This Lifetime Tour in St. Louis, MO on July 27. Check out the videos and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

