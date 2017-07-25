Cavalera Conspiracy Announce New Album 'Psychosis'

The band, which is led by former Sepultura members and brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera, recorded the new effort in Phoenix, AZ with producer and their longtime friend Arthur Rizk.

Max recently discussed the album in an interview with Metal Wani and provided the following details, "The album right now is finished. It was produced by Arthur Rizk, our friend and a great producer - an upcoming, underground producer. And he did a great job.

"I love the record. There are nine songs. We've got one song with Justin from Godflesh - just a great Nailbomb, Godflesh, Cavalera kind of song. The rest is all pure thrash madness. And we had it mastered a couple of days ago by Joel Grind from Toxic Holocaust; he mastered the album. And it's great, man.

"It's a beast of an album. I think a lot of people are are gonna be surprised when they hear it. It's, for me, the best of all the Cavalera albums, my favorite one. And it's got the same intensity and energy of the old stuff like 'Beneath The Remains' and 'Arise'. So a lot of people are gonna be happy to hear that."