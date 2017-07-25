Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters
07-25-2017
.
Eddie Vedder

(Radio.com) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder joined Roger Waters on stage Sunday (July 23) night in Chicago. The two rockers took turns traded lines from the Pink Floyd classic 'Comfortably Numb."

The appearance wasn't announced to the audience, Vedder just snuck out on stage to hit the first chorus, after which the two artists hugged, and proceeded to complete the song as a joint effort.

Pearl Jam has been playing a cover of the iconic tune in the years following a 12:12:12 Hurricane Sandy benefit at Madison Square Garden, where Vedder and the Pink Floyd bassist teamed up on the tune. Watch the jam here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Eddie Vedder Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eddie Vedder T-shirts and Posters

More Eddie Vedder News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face

Eddie Vedder Having A Hard Time With Chris Cornell's Death

Eddie Vedder Pays Indirect Tribute To Chris Cornell

U2 Jams With Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons

Eddie Vedder Breaks Out Cover Songs At Benefit Concert

Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams Lead Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Ex Pearl Jam Bandmate

Pearl Jam Help Family That Saved Eddie Vedder's Life


More Stories for Eddie Vedder

Eddie Vedder Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington- The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup- Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film- more

Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members- Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online- Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed- more

Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington- Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour- 'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'- Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball- more

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'- Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'- Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'- more

Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case- Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'- Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington

The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup

Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film

Rolling Stones 'Cutting New Stuff' Says Keith Richards

Motorhead Release Video Of Sex Pistols Cover

Cavalera Conspiracy Announce New Album 'Psychosis'

Hollywood Undead Release 'California Dreaming' Video

Motionless In White, The Amity Affliction and Miss May I Tour

The Darkness Stream New Song 'All The Pretty Girls'

Suicide Silence Plan New Music And Special Tour

Kid Rock Leading In New Michigan Senate Poll

Cannibal Corpse Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

Arcade Fire Address Album Release Show Dress Code Rumor

Classic U2 Hit Covered By Country Star Miranda Lambert

Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour

'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball

Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage By 2 Chainz And Travis Scott

Singled Out: Yes You Are's HGX

Glen Campbell Releases 'Adios' Music Video

Pink Teases Her New Single 'What About Us'

Lil Uzi Vert Shares 5 New Tracks

The Weeknd Travels Far To Celebrate Selena Gomez's Birthday

Zedd Shares His Excitement About Kesha's Return To Music

J-Lo And A-Rod Go All Out For Joint Birthday Celebration

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'

Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'

Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'

Madam Tussauds Pulls Beyonce Waxwork Following Controversy

Singled Out: Swearingen and Kelli's Satellite Friends

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.