J-Lo And A-Rod Go All Out For Joint Birthday Celebration

On Monday, J-Lo turned 48 and on Thursday, Rodriguez turns 42. Back in March, we observed that their late-August birthdays make them both Leos, a fire sign that makes them both "creative, passionate, generous, warm-hearted, cheerful [and] humorous."

The couple shared some creative, passionate, generous, warm-hearted, cheerful and humorous Instagram posts from a joint celebration in Miami. J-Lo hit the town in a black mesh dress and A-Rod looked dapper in jeans and a blazer. Rodriguez recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why he admires his girlfriend:

"Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met," he said. "She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality." See some images from the birthday celebration here.