Lil Uzi Vert Shares 5 New Tracks

The new tracks are called "Walking Around With a Band," "Bag" (which features Young Thug), "Let You Know," "Loaded," and "Pet."Fans may have thought the songs were from his upcoming album, but the rapper let everyone know that is not the case when he tweeted: "Y'all thought them songs was on luv is rage we coming way harder den dat." Listen to the songs here.