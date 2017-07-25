Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Motionless In White, The Amity Affliction and Miss May I Tour
07-25-2017
.
Motionless In White

Motionless In White have announced that they will hitting the road this fall for their The Graveyard Shift Tour which will feature support from The Amity Affliction and Miss May I.

The tour is scheduled to begin on September 28th at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV and will wrap up the trek on October 31st in Philadelphia, PA at the Electric Factory.

They are launching the trek in support of their latest album "Graveyard Shift" which earned them a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 'Top Rock Albums' chart.

Frontman Chris Motionless had this to say, "It's great to see that in an industry where pop, country and hip hop reign supreme, there is always a rock/metal band representing on the charts in the midst of it all. We are thrilled to be that band on this week's charts to help do our part in keeping metal and rock music thriving. Even more thrilled to finally have our album released after a year of nonstop work towards completing it."

The Graveyard Shift Tour Dates:
9/28 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
9/29 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
9/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
10/1 San Francisco, CA - The Regency
10/3 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/4 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/6 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/7 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
10/8 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/9 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
10/11 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/12 New York, NY - Playstation Thater
10/14 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/15 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
10/17 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/18 Detroit, MI - Majestic Thatre
10/20 Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub
10/21 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
10/22 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10/24 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
10/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/26 San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
10/28 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
10/29 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
10/30 Richmond, VA - The National
10/31 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

Motionless In White, The Amity Affliction and Miss May I Tour

