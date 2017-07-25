Motionless In White, The Amity Affliction and Miss May I Tour

The tour is scheduled to begin on September 28th at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV and will wrap up the trek on October 31st in Philadelphia, PA at the Electric Factory.

They are launching the trek in support of their latest album "Graveyard Shift" which earned them a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 'Top Rock Albums' chart.

Frontman Chris Motionless had this to say, "It's great to see that in an industry where pop, country and hip hop reign supreme, there is always a rock/metal band representing on the charts in the midst of it all. We are thrilled to be that band on this week's charts to help do our part in keeping metal and rock music thriving. Even more thrilled to finally have our album released after a year of nonstop work towards completing it."

The Graveyard Shift Tour Dates:

9/28 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

9/29 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/1 San Francisco, CA - The Regency

10/3 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/4 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/6 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/7 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

10/8 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/9 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/11 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/12 New York, NY - Playstation Thater

10/14 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/15 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10/17 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/18 Detroit, MI - Majestic Thatre

10/20 Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub

10/21 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

10/22 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/24 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

10/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/26 San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

10/28 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

10/29 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

10/30 Richmond, VA - The National

10/31 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory