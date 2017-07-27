Billy Ray Cyrus Announces '25 Achy Breaky Years' Special

Hosted by Billy Ray Cyrus' longtime friend Storme Warren, Cyrus opens up about his journey from Flatwoods, Kentucky to achieving worldwide success as a singer, songwriter, actor and producer. The '25 Achy Breaky Years' special also includes an exclusive acoustic performance.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Achy Breaky Heart," which hit No. 1 on Hot Country Songs and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, Cyrus re-recorded and released a Muscle Shoals edition on iTunes.

"When the song was released 25 years ago, the world was very divided. Perhaps 25 years later it might be even more divided so through the magic of a little song, people can come together for just a moment to dance and sing and celebrate life, that's all that matters," Cyrus said.

SiriusXM's Prime Country Ch. 58

July 28 - 6 pm EST

July 29 - 11 am EST

July 30 - 12 am (midnight) EST

July 30 - 9 pm EST

Aug. 01 - 12 pm EST

Aug. 03 - 3 pm EST