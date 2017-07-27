|
Final Art Pepper West Coast Sessions Volumes Announced
.
In 1977 Art Pepper made a comeback following some time off from recording. In 1979, the Japanese came calling in the form of a small record label, Yupiteru, later known as Atlas. They wanted Art to record for them. By then, Art was under exclusive contract to Fantasy/Galaxy Records and could not record as a leader.
However, in a scheme suggested by his wife, Laurie Pepper, Art could be a "sideman." He could in turn choose the "leaders." He recorded six albums for Atlas with six terrific "leaders." The concept became the six-volume "West Coast Sessions!" series. Volume 1 featured Sonny Stitt; Volume 2, Pete Jolly; Volume 3, Lee Konitz; and Volume 4, Bill Watrous. Those volumes were reissued in expanded editions by Omnivore Recordings beginning in 2016.
On September 29, 2017, the final two "West Coast Sessions!" volumes will be available as CDs and Digital. Volume 5 features trumpeter Jack Sheldon, and Volume 6 features drummer Shelly Mann. The CD reissues also include photos and new liner notes from Laurie Pepper.
Originally issued as Angel Wings: Jack Sheldon and His West Coast Friends in 1980, Sheldon's "West Coast Session" was recorded at Sage & Sound Studio in Hollywood, Calif. in February of 1980 and featured Jack Sheldon on trumpet, Milcho Leviev, piano, Tony Dumas, bass, Carl Burnett on drums, and of course, Art Pepper on alto sax. The LP was only released in Japan.
Now available worldwide as Art Pepper Presents "West Coast Sessions!" Volume 5: Jack Sheldon," these performances are finally available again. In addition to the remastered album, four bonus tracks grace this new edition: alternate takes of "You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To," "Broadway," and "Minority," which were only available previously on The Hollywood All-Star Sessions box set; plus a previously unissued Jack Sheldon vocal take of "Historia de un Amor."
Hollywood Jam: Shelly Manne and His West Coast Friends was released in 1981. This session was recorded at Sage & Sound Studio in Hollywood on May 4, 1981 and featured Shelly Manne on drums, Bill Watrous, trombone, Bob Cooper, tenor sax, Pete Jolly on piano, Monty Budwig, bass, and Pepper on alto sax. It was released likewise only in Japan, on LP.
Tracklistings:
2. Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
5. Broadway
6. Historia De Un Amor
7. Minority
10. Minority (Alternate Take)
10. Historia De Un Amor (Jack Sheldon Vocal)
Art Pepper Presents "West Coast Sessions!" Volume 6: Shelly Manne
2. These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You)
