George Thorogood On His First Solo Album and Covers
Veteran rocker George Thorogood has had a long and successful career with The Destroyers and is now gearing up to release his very first solo album "Party Of One" on August 4th. Gibson caught up with Thorogood to discuss the new effort and he explained the reasoning behind releasing a solo album after all these years, "Well, we needed to put something out that we hadn't done yet! (Laughs) We did pretty much everything else. We did several live records, some anthologies and best of records, so we figured, what's left? I've actually been meaning to do this for years, and I've been putting it off." He also explained how he picked the cover songs that are featured on the record, "Well, we got halfway through recordings, and I was about ready to hang it up and say, 'This is not a good idea.' Then, we started picking songs by artists that had influenced me along the way, when I was first getting started-- John Lee Hooker, Johnny Cash, even the Rolling Stones. With the Stones, Brian Jones is the first person I ever heard play slide guitar. So, one by one we continued picking songs. That made it a little easier, but it is not an easy thing to do, because there might be 200 Hank Williams songs, but can you play any of them? Can you play them well? Is it a song that too many people have already covered?" Read the full interview here.
