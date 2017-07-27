J-Lo and A-Rod Share More Birthday Celebration Moments

Over the weekend they shared a couple photos from a fancy party in Miami. Yesterday, J-Lo shared outtakes from the event, pulling faces near an extravagant cake and posing up a storm while seated with her beau.

A-Rod has been busy on Instagram, too. The baseball legend posted a group photo featuring "three generations" of Lopez and Rodriguez family members. He also shared a stunning photo of J-Lo with the caption: "Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!!"

Rodriguez also posted meme with the message: "A Leo Follows No One." Ironically, Lopez followed suit by re-sharing the image. See the highlights from J-Lo and A-Rod's birthday week here.