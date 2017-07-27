Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

The tune appeared on the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't appear on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

The Montreal stop was one of three Canadian dates this month on Metallica's WorldWired tour in support of their latest album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Following the Montreal appearance, Metallica are now enjoying a two-week break before returning to live action at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on July 29 to begin the final three-week series of dates on their North American summer stadium run.

The California band will cross the northern US border again next month for shows in Vancouver, BC on August 14 and the trek's final date in Edmonton, AB on August 16. Watch the video here.