Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

"You and I both know this river will surely flow to an end, keep me in your heart, keep your soul on the mend," Allman sings. "I hope you're haunted by the music of my soul when I'm gone, please don't fly away and find you a new love, I can't face living this life alone. I can't bear to think this is the end. But, you and I both know the road is my only true friend"

Allman was working on the project with his touring band at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, during the months and weeks leading up to his death. With Don Was producing, the singer tracked the new songs with drummer Steve Potts and bassist Ron Johnson, percussionist Marc Quinones, keyboardist Peter Levin and a horn section featuring saxophonists Jay Collins and Art Edmaiston and trumpeter Marc Franklin. Read more and listen to "My Only True Friend" here.