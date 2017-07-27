Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rihanna Meets With French President and First Lady
07-27-2017
(Radio.com) Rihanna is well known for her humanitarian work, especially regarding education efforts in developing countries. She serves as an ambassador for numerous organizations and was named 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.

As the founder of the Clara Lionel charity foundation, Rihanna appealed to newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron on social media last month, writing, "bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, will France commit to #FundEducation?"

The 29-year-old singer was able to meet with Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron on Wednesday (July 26) at the Elysee Palace to discuss her appeal for them to contribute to her education fund in developing nations." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

