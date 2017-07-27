Rihanna Meets With French President and First Lady

As the founder of the Clara Lionel charity foundation, Rihanna appealed to newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron on social media last month, writing, "bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, will France commit to #FundEducation?"

The 29-year-old singer was able to meet with Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron on Wednesday (July 26) at the Elysee Palace to discuss her appeal for them to contribute to her education fund in developing nations."