|
Stone Temple Pilots' 'Core' Expanded For Anniversary Reissue
.
(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they will be releasing multiple 25th anniversary deluxe editions of their 1992 debut album, "Core", on September 29 via Rhino Records. The San Diego, CA band - guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo, drummer Eric Kretz and vocalist Scott Weiland - debuted with "Core" in the fall of 1992 and by the following summer were one of the biggest rock acts on the scene, powered by exhilarating live shows and a string of now-classic songs from the album, remastered here for the very first time. The 4CD Super Deluxe Edition features a newly-remastered version of the original record, plus more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances, including the band's performance on "MTV Unplugged." The package also delivers the original album on vinyl and a DVD that contains a 5.1 Surround Sound Mix along with videos for the album's four singles: "Sex Type Thing", "Plush", "Wicked Garden" and "Creep." Limited to 15,000 copies worldwide, the 4CD set is packaged in a richly detailed 12x12 hardcover book with rare and unseen photographs from the era. Fans can pre-order a limited edition bundle of the "Core: Super Deluxe Edition" at stonetemplepilots.com which includes a bonus replica 7" vinyl single of "Plush" that was originally released in the UK in 1993; the exclusive bundle is limited to 1,000 copies. A 2CD Deluxe Version contains a newly-remastered version of the original album expanded with rare b-sides and previously unreleased demos. A single disc remaster of the original album will be available, as well. See track details here.
The San Diego, CA band - guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo, drummer Eric Kretz and vocalist Scott Weiland - debuted with "Core" in the fall of 1992 and by the following summer were one of the biggest rock acts on the scene, powered by exhilarating live shows and a string of now-classic songs from the album, remastered here for the very first time.
The 4CD Super Deluxe Edition features a newly-remastered version of the original record, plus more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances, including the band's performance on "MTV Unplugged." The package also delivers the original album on vinyl and a DVD that contains a 5.1 Surround Sound Mix along with videos for the album's four singles: "Sex Type Thing", "Plush", "Wicked Garden" and "Creep."
Limited to 15,000 copies worldwide, the 4CD set is packaged in a richly detailed 12x12 hardcover book with rare and unseen photographs from the era. Fans can pre-order a limited edition bundle of the "Core: Super Deluxe Edition" at stonetemplepilots.com which includes a bonus replica 7" vinyl single of "Plush" that was originally released in the UK in 1993; the exclusive bundle is limited to 1,000 copies.
A 2CD Deluxe Version contains a newly-remastered version of the original album expanded with rare b-sides and previously unreleased demos. A single disc remaster of the original album will be available, as well. See track details here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced
• Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week
• Stone Temple Pilots' 'Core' Expanded For Anniversary Reissue
• Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Announce Memoir
• Singled Out: Black Satellite's Valkyrie
• Yes Add Steve Howe's son Dylan To Band's Tour Lineup
• Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video
• Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Selling 'All the Small Things' For Kids
• Linkin Park Producer Tributes Chester Bennington
• George Thorogood On His First Solo Album and Covers
• Final Art Pepper West Coast Sessions Volumes Announced
• Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song
• Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees
• Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident
• Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'
• Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour
• Jay Z and Kanye West's Feud Documentary Trailer Released
• Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video
• Singled Out: Jackie Venson's Flying
• Singled Out: Black Satellite's Valkyrie
• Darius Rucker Announces New Album 'When Was The Last Time'
• Charli XCX Releases Music Video For 'Boys'
• Billy Ray Cyrus Announces '25 Achy Breaky Years' Special
• Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Album 'Unapologetically'
• Rihanna Meets With French President and First Lady
• J-Lo and A-Rod Share More Birthday Celebration Moments
• Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album
• Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees
• John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour Dates
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.