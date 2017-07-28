Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer

Back in 2005 the band had fun with by putting their song of the classic "See You In Hell" video from the metal band Grim Reaper. This time around they filmed an actual video but one that was inspired by Guns N' Roses iconic "Paradise City" visual, the clip finds Rivers Cuomo and company dressed like it's 1988 and basking in standard definition glory.

The band filmed the clip in late June at Goldenvoice's new Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena, CA. Watch Weezer's new video, and the original "Paradise City" here.