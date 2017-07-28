Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'

In honor of the band's debut album All We Know Is Falling turning twelve (original release date was July 26, 2005), the singer tweeted a video of the group performing an unreleased cut from that era called "Temporary."

"Here's 1 of my fav vids/songs from those days… "Temporary". never officially released. Z slams," she wrote in her social media posting. Stream the song "Temporary" here.