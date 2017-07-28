Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run

Now, Rock (real name Robert James Ritchie) has shared a lengthy statement that explains his announcement to run, reveals why he's selling political swag and encourages fans to register to vote so they can help make a change in Washington.

Here's Rock's statement: "When my name was thrown out there for U.S. Senate I decided to launch kidrockforsenate.com, I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits, and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bulls—. As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story.

"The one thing I've seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it. We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians." Read the rest of the statement here.