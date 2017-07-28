Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run
07-28-2017
.
Kid Rock

(Radio.com) When Kid Rock rolled out his 'Kid Rock '18 for U.S. Senate" logo and merchandise line, it started to look like the crossover rocker was seriously going to run for Senate.

Now, Rock (real name Robert James Ritchie) has shared a lengthy statement that explains his announcement to run, reveals why he's selling political swag and encourages fans to register to vote so they can help make a change in Washington.

Here's Rock's statement: "When my name was thrown out there for U.S. Senate I decided to launch kidrockforsenate.com, I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits, and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bulls—. As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story.

"The one thing I've seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it. We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians." Read the rest of the statement here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Kid Rock Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kid Rock T-shirts and Posters

More Kid Rock News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run

Kid Rock Leading In New Michigan Senate Poll

Kid Rock Pimping New Senate Campaign Merch

Kid Rock Bolsters Senate Run With Two New Music Videos

Kid Rock Addresses Doubts About His Run For Senate

Kid Rock Makes Move Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run

Kid Rock Announces His Third Annual Fish Fry

Fleetwood Mac Stars Rock Classic With Kids Instruments

Kid Rock Announces American Badass Grill

Pop Evil Rock Special Set For The Kids At St. Jude


More Stories for Kid Rock

Kid Rock Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online- Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs- Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer- more

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online- Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced- Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week- more

Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song- Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant- Katy Perry Will Host MTV Video Music Awards- more

Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online- Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'- Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album- Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees- John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online

Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs

Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer

Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary

Singled Out: Prong's Divide And Conquer

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Sex Type Thing' Demo

Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song

Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'

The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song

The Killers Reveal 'Wonderful Wonderful' Track Details

The Head and the Heart Debut 'City of Angels' Video

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run

U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant

Katy Perry Will Host This Year's MTV Video Music Awards

Judge Denies Beyonce's Motion to Dismiss 'Formation' Lawsuit

Singled Out: Shelly Waters' Jackpot

Shania Twain Releases 'Life's About to Get Good' Video

Thomas Rhett Reveals Details About His New Album

Kesha Releases 'Learn to Let Go' Video

Carson Daly Stepping Down As Host Of Morning Show

Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents

Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'

Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour

Jay Z and Kanye West's Feud Documentary Trailer Released

Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video

Singled Out: Jackie Venson's Flying

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.