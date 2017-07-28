Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents

The Daily Mail ran an article in January disclosing the girls' names, race, age and more details about their pre-adoption life in an orphanage. Madonna sued the tabloid for "considerable personal distress and anxiety" as well as putting her adoption process at risk.

'The Mail Online published it at a time when, as the journalist ought to have appreciated, Madonna would be powerless to protect the girls from harm," Madonna's attorney Jenny Afia wrote. "Their actions could, in her view, have threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls, as well as for Madonna and her family."

The Queen of Pop triumphed in the suit: Associated Newspapers, which presides over The Daily Mail, will pay damages to Madonna and her twin daughters for the "serious invasion of privacy," reports The Guardian. Read more here.