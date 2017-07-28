Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents
07-28-2017
.
Madonna

(Radio.com) In February, Madonna adopted four-year-old twin girls (named Stella and Estere) from Malawi, the African nation where she's focused her humanitarian efforts since at least 2006.

The Daily Mail ran an article in January disclosing the girls' names, race, age and more details about their pre-adoption life in an orphanage. Madonna sued the tabloid for "considerable personal distress and anxiety" as well as putting her adoption process at risk.

'The Mail Online published it at a time when, as the journalist ought to have appreciated, Madonna would be powerless to protect the girls from harm," Madonna's attorney Jenny Afia wrote. "Their actions could, in her view, have threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls, as well as for Madonna and her family."

The Queen of Pop triumphed in the suit: Associated Newspapers, which presides over The Daily Mail, will pay damages to Madonna and her twin daughters for the "serious invasion of privacy," reports The Guardian. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Madonna Music, DVDs, Books and more

Madonna T-shirts and Posters

More Madonna News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents

Madonna Takes Action To Halt Auction of Tupac Letter, Underwear

Madonna Discusses Difficult Journey To Adopt Daughter Mercy

Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week

Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online

Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked

Madonna Announces 'Rebel Heart' Concert DVD

Madonna Shares Twerking Video On Social Media

Madonna Not Happy About Biopic Plans

Madonna Biopic 'Blond Ambition' Moving Forward


More Stories for Madonna

Madonna Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online- Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs- Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer- more

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online- Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced- Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week- more

Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song- Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant- Katy Perry Will Host MTV Video Music Awards- more

Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online- Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'- Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album- Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees- John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online

Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs

Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer

Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary

Singled Out: Prong's Divide And Conquer

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Sex Type Thing' Demo

Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song

Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'

The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song

The Killers Reveal 'Wonderful Wonderful' Track Details

The Head and the Heart Debut 'City of Angels' Video

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run

U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant

Katy Perry Will Host This Year's MTV Video Music Awards

Judge Denies Beyonce's Motion to Dismiss 'Formation' Lawsuit

Singled Out: Shelly Waters' Jackpot

Shania Twain Releases 'Life's About to Get Good' Video

Thomas Rhett Reveals Details About His New Album

Kesha Releases 'Learn to Let Go' Video

Carson Daly Stepping Down As Host Of Morning Show

Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents

Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'

Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour

Jay Z and Kanye West's Feud Documentary Trailer Released

Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video

Singled Out: Jackie Venson's Flying

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.