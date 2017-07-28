Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Shania Twain Releases 'Life's About to Get Good' Video
07-28-2017
.
Shania Twain

(Radio.com) Shania Twain's new video 'Life's About to Get Good" is full of color, whimsy and pop. The song comes from Twain's long-awaited new album "Now" which is scheduled for release on September 29th.

The song features a sad lyric in the verse before undergoing a 360 and becoming extremely upbeat. The video perfectly matches the mood. As the singer reminds herself to be happy, a resort staff dances around, transforming her space into an island getaway.

The Canadian singer makes some visual nods to her past. There's a framed photo of herself and her ex-husband, which she turns upside-down causing the pic to fall out. She also takes the old 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman" outfit for a sexy spin.

Regarding the creation of the song, Twain said, "I was at home looking out at the ocean and I said to myself, 'Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it's so beautiful out. I'm not in the mood to write a 'feeling-sorry-for-myself' song. You can't have the good without the bad. And that's what the song ended up being about."

Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Shania Twain Music, DVDs, Books and more

Shania Twain T-shirts and Posters

More Shania Twain News

Shania Twain Music
