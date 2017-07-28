Thomas Rhett Reveals Details About His New Album

Appropriately, the country singer has named his upcoming album Life Changes. The project is scheduled for release just one month after the new baby's due date.

The record features 14 songs, including the #1 country track 'Craving You," which features Maren Morris. The second single, "Unforgettable," will be available Friday.

Rhett co-wrote 10 of the 14 songs on the diverse record. "I want people to come in from different genres and be like, 'Dang, I never really listened to country music, but this record kind of turns me on in different ways,'" the singer told USA Today.

'I think that's why I recorded so many different types of songs on this record and really just tried to write what I know about." Read more and see the tracklisting here.