U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet
07-28-2017
.
U2

(Radio.com) U2 were joined on stage earlier this week by music icon Patti Smith for a special duet. It's been 30 years since U2 released their landmark studio album The Joshua Tree and its tracks still stand as highlights of the band's catalog and concerts.

This past Tuesday night, the group stopped through Paris on The Joshua Tree Tour and were joined by legendary singer and poet, Patti Smith, who lent vocals to "Mothers of the Disappeared."

This wasn't a paint-by-numbers duet: Smith brought some of her own lyrics to the stage. She sang "I was dreaming in my dreaming/ of an aspect bright and fair and my sleeping it was broken/ But my dream it lingered near." The words come from her 1998 track "People Have the Power." Watch the live collaboration here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

