Blake Shelton Goes Deer Crazy For Doing It To Country Songs
07-29-2017
(Radio.com) "Buck Shelton here! Oh deer, tweeting with hooves is harder than I expected' " Blake Shelton joked online about his recent appearance as a deer in his new animated music video for his "Doing It To Country Songs."

In the video, various woodland creatures hang out at the local watering hole "Lake Shelton" with Shelton's alter ego as a proud stag. The Oak Ridge Boys are portrayed as frogs, squirrels, and raccoons.

In a series of posts promoting the new video, Shelton pulled out all the deer jokes and puns he could think of, from the Drake homage: "Y'all I'm just real excited to star in this new video… started from the bottom now I'm deer!" to "Check out the rack on this guy!!!" Check out the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

